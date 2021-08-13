Left Menu

10 quintals of cannabis seized, 1 arrested in Odisha

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 23:08 IST
10 quintals of cannabis seized, 1 arrested in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was arrested and 10 quintals of cannabis worth around Rs 50 lakh were seized from his possession in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the Odisha Police Crime Branch intercepted a Kolkata-bound truck coming from Ganjam district at Nalabahar in Basta police station area, an officer said. Ten quintals of cannabis were seized and the driver was arrested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021