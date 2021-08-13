10 quintals of cannabis seized, 1 arrested in Odisha

A 35-year-old man was arrested and 10 quintals of cannabis worth around Rs 50 lakh were seized from his possession in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the Odisha Police Crime Branch intercepted a Kolkata-bound truck coming from Ganjam district at Nalabahar in Basta police station area, an officer said. Ten quintals of cannabis were seized and the driver was arrested, he added.

