Mobile e-courts services to be flagged off by Chief Justice of Nainital High Court on August 15

Chief Justice of Nainital High Court RS Chauhan will launch the mobile e-court van service on August 15 for the speedy decision of cases in remote areas of the state which do not have easy access to courts.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 23:32 IST
Mobile e-courts services to be flagged off by Chief Justice of Nainital High Court on August 15
Mobile e-courts services to be flagged off by Chief Justice of Nainital High Court on August 15. Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of Nainital High Court RS Chauhan will launch the mobile e-court van service on August 15 for the speedy decision of cases in remote areas of the state which do not have easy access to courts.

The purpose of the e-mobile court is to give speedy justice to the public at their homes. This service would provide help in the Case status and cause lists. Court orders can be accessed through this e-service. These services will be available 24X7 with the user. It is a useful tool for members of the judiciary, litigants, advocates, and government agencies.

The mobile e-courts will be started in the first phase in the hill districts of Pithoragarh, Champawat, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Chamoli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

