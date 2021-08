Scoreboard at stumps: India vs England, Day 2, second Test

England 1st Innings: Rory Burns lbw b Shami 49 Dominic Sibley c Rahul b Siraj 11 Haseeb Hameed b Siraj 0 Joe Root batting 48 Jonny Bairstow batting 6 Extras: (lb-2, nb-3) 5 Total: 119/3 in 45 overs Fall of wickets: 23-1, 23-2, 108-3 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 11-2-32-0, Jasprit Bumrah 9-3-23-0, Mohammed Shami 8-2-22-1, Mohammed Siraj 13-4-34-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-1-6-0.

