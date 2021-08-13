'Bulk' of additional U.S. troops will be in Afghanistan in coming days -Pentagon
The Pentagon said on Friday that by the end of the weekend most of the additional 3,000 U.S. troops temporarily heading to Afghanistan to help protect embassy staff will be in Kabul.
"I expect that by the end of the weekend the bulk of the 3,000 that we talked about yesterday will be in place," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, adding some troops had already arrived in Afghanistan.
