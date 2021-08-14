Watchdog to probe local police over Plymouth shooter's possession of shotgun

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it will probe local police over Plymouth shooter Jake Davison's possession of a shotgun and shotgun certificate, which were returned to him last month after being removed in September 2020 following an allegation of assault. The shooter shot dead five people in violence that police in the southern English city believe began with a domestic dispute.

The circumstances surrounding the possession of the firearm by the shooter have been subject to a mandatory referral to the police watchdog, the Devon and Cornwall Police said.

