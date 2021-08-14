Left Menu

U.N. chief calls for immediate halt to Taliban offensive

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 00:17 IST
File Photo

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on the Taliban to immediately halt their offensive in Afghanistan, warning that "Afghanistan is spinning out of control."

"The message from the international community to those on the warpath must be clear: seizing power through military force is a losing proposition. That can only lead to prolonged civil war or to the complete isolation of Afghanistan," Guterres told reporters.

