UK says military operation established to evacuate British nationals from Afghanistan

The British government on Friday said a military operation has been established to support the evacuation of British nationals from Afghanistan. "Operation Pitting, the military support to the drawdown of British nationals and entitled personnel has commenced in Afghanistan. This may also include the use of RAF (Royal Air Force) aircraft if required", Britain's defence ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to the use of military support for the next phase of drawing down British nationals from Afghanistan and Home Office officials will be travelling there to support the increase in processing.

