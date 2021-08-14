UK says military operation established to evacuate British nationals from Afghanistan
The British government on Friday said a military operation has been established to support the evacuation of British nationals from Afghanistan. "Operation Pitting, the military support to the drawdown of British nationals and entitled personnel has commenced in Afghanistan.
The British government on Friday said a military operation has been established to support the evacuation of British nationals from Afghanistan. "Operation Pitting, the military support to the drawdown of British nationals and entitled personnel has commenced in Afghanistan. This may also include the use of RAF (Royal Air Force) aircraft if required", Britain's defence ministry said in a statement.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to the use of military support for the next phase of drawing down British nationals from Afghanistan and Home Office officials will be travelling there to support the increase in processing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- Afghanistan
- British
- Home Office
- defence ministry
ALSO READ
Olympics-Equestrian-World No. 1, Britain's Oliver Townend, takes early eventing lead
Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Shriever wins gold in women's BMX
Britain's transport minister says: I know the travel rules are painful
Olympics-Sailing-Give us big waves over mental battles, say Britain's Olympic sailors
Britain's transport minister says: I know the travel rules are painful