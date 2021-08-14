Terror hideout busted in J-K’s Doda; ammunition seized
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted a terrorist hideout at Tanta forest in Doda district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from an underground dump, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of special operations group (SOG) and other security forces launched a combing and search operation (CASO) in the Tanta forests of Tehsil Kahara since early morning and seized a cache of arms and ammunition on Friday evening, they said.
In-charge SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom said his team busted the underground terrorist hideout in Tanta Forest and recovered war-like stores, including weapons, other arms and ammunition, beside some documents.
PTI CORR/AB SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CASO
- Abdul Qayoom
- Kashmir
- Tanta Forest
- Jammu
- Doda
- Tehsil Kahara
- Tanta
ALSO READ
Searches carried out after suspected drone sighting near IB in Jammu
High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to resume physical hearing from August 2
PCB seems confused over Kashmir League issue: BCCI Official
Mastermind behind deadly 2019 Kashmir attack killed in shootout -Indian police
Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir