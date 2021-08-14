Left Menu

Terror hideout busted in J-K’s Doda; ammunition seized

PTI | Bhadarwah | Updated: 14-08-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 00:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted a terrorist hideout at Tanta forest in Doda district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from an underground dump, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of special operations group (SOG) and other security forces launched a combing and search operation (CASO) in the Tanta forests of Tehsil Kahara since early morning and seized a cache of arms and ammunition on Friday evening, they said.

In-charge SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom said his team busted the underground terrorist hideout in Tanta Forest and recovered war-like stores, including weapons, other arms and ammunition, beside some documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

