Homeland Security warns fresh COVID-19 restrictions could spark violent attacks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 00:37 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, said violent extremists could view the reimposition of COVID-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks.

The new DHS bulletin warned of the risk of "targeted violence" around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington and around religious holidays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

