Kerela HC dismisses PIL seeking direction to disallow screening of movie "Eesho"

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation filed by a Christian association seeking a direction to disallow the screening of Nadirshah-directed movie ''Eesho''.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar dismissed a writ seeking direction to the central government not to issue a censor certificate to the Malayalam film, saying the court cannot interfere.

The petition was filed bythe Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA).

Eesho is the Malayalam word for Jesus.

The court said it cannot interfere in the matter simply because the title of the movie is the name of a God.

Earlier, the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) had said that there was a tendency seen in the art and cultural field to ''demean'' the Christian community.

''It does not go well with a civilised society to demean the symbols and beliefs of any particular religion. Concerned persons should take necessary steps in this regard,'' the statement had said.

A few youth organisations of the Christian community had raised objections with a name given to an upcoming film saying it was affecting their religious sentiments.

