Left Menu

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 01:05 IST
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in J-K's Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

Muzamil Shah, who joined militant ranks a few days ago, was arrested in a joint operation by police, Army and CRPF from Kulna forest area of Patimahalla Palmar, they said.

Police recovered one grenade, one magazine and 30 rounds of AK-47 rifle from his possession, they said.

An FIR was registered at Dacchan police station and further investigation into the matter is on, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
2
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
3
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany
4
First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021