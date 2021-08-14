Soccer-Ten-man Valencia beat Getafe in LaLiga season opener

A coolly taken penalty by midfielder Carlos Soler gave 10-man Valencia a 1-0 win over Getafe after the home side had defender Hugo Guillamon sent off in their LaLiga season opener on Friday.

After Guillamon was shown a straight red card in the fourth minute for a studs-up challenge on Getafe midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic, Soler sent visiting goalkeeper David Soria the wrong way in the 11th minute. Valencia always looked dangerous on the break in the first half and Soria denied them a second when he blocked Denis Cheryshev's shot in the 36th minute, with Getafe's possession failing to produce chances at the other end.

Mauro Arambarri twice rattled the woodwork for Getafe in the second half as the visitors piled the pressure in search of an equaliser, but Valencia held on with some rugged defending in the closing stages. Real Madrid visit Alaves in Saturday's standout fixture while Barcelona start life without Lionel Messi at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday and champions Atletico Madrid get their title defence underway at Celta Vigo. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

