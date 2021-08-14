Left Menu

MP: Man fires at his 'enemy' neighbours as they visit him to mourn his grandson's death, 6 injured

Six persons were injured after a 60-year-old man allegedly fired at them when they went to his place at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior district to mourn the death of his grandson, police said on Saturday.The incident occurred on Friday at Bandholi village, around 30 km from the district headquarters, police said, adding that the injured persons are the neighbours of accused Parmal Singh Parihar, with whom he was not getting along well.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 14-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 11:40 IST
MP: Man fires at his 'enemy' neighbours as they visit him to mourn his grandson's death, 6 injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons were injured after a 60-year-old man allegedly fired at them when they went to his place at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district to mourn the death of his grandson, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday at Bandholi village, around 30 km from the district headquarters, police said, adding that the injured persons are the neighbours of accused Parmal Singh Parihar, with whom he was not getting along well. Parihar has escaped after the incident and a search has been launched to nab him, they said. ''Parihar's grandson Sahil drowned in a lake on Friday. After his body was brought home, people living in the neighbourhood visited Parihar's house to mourn his death. Some of them included those with whom he was not getting along well,'' Utila police station inspector Surjit Singh Parmar told PTI.

''Angry at seeing his enemies at his doorstep, Parihar went into his room and brought his licensed gun and opened fire to chase them away,'' he said. Ajmer Singh, Kallu Singh, Rajendra, Ashok, Devendra, and Virendra Singh were injured in the firing and they were admitted to a hospital in Gwalior on Friday night, the police officer said, adding they were out of danger. A case has been registered against Parihar, he said.

According to Parmar, the body of Parihar's grandson was sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021