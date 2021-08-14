Left Menu

August 14 to be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', says PM Modi

A day before Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of those who had lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 11:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," the Prime Minister said. "May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," PM Modi said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

