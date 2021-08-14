Left Menu

BSF on high alert along Indo-Bangla border over security threats from Islamist terrorists, Indian rebels on I-Day

The Border Security Force (BSF) has been put on a 'high alert' along the India-Bangladesh border following inputs of possible security threats on Independence Day from Islamist terrorists based in the neighbouring country and Indian insurgents operating in states sharing the international boundary, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

''Strict vigil is being maintained along the entire India-Bangladesh border in Assam and Coochbehar district of West Bengal and orders have been issued to strictly deal with anyone trying to cause any untoward activity along the international boundary,'' BSF Deputy Inspector General, Regional Headquarters, Shailendra Kumar Sinha said on Saturday.

The BSF has launched 'Operation Alert' along the international border and all officers and jawans from all branches of the paramilitary force are participating in the exercise that will continue till August 16, he said.

It was launched primarily due to security threats from Bangladesh-based Islamist terrorists and Indian rebels operating in states adjacent to the neighbouring country, the DIG said.

BSF personnel are organising awareness campaigns along the border, urging local people to inform the paramilitary force about any suspicious movement of people or objects, he added.

