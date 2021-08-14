MP: Three dead, one injured as part of crane crashes down along with them

Three persons were killed and another one got injured after a part of a crane collapsed along with them at Maharaj Bada area here on Saturday when they were making arrangements for a flag-hoisting event to be held on the Independence Day, a police official said. ''The victims were in the basket of the crane while doing some overhead work when it collapsed,'' Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI.

Two of the deceased were municipal workers, he said.

''The mishap occurred at the post office building,'' the SP said. Further information regarding the incident is awaited.

