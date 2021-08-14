Lawmaker: Taliban seize Afghan province south of capital
An Afghan lawmaker says the Taliban have captured Logar province, just south of the capital, Kabul. Homa Ahmadi, a lawmaker form Logar, says that Taliban control the entire province, including its capital, and reached a district in the neighboring Kabul province on Saturday.That puts the insurgents less than 80 kilometers 50 miles south of the nations capital.
An Afghan lawmaker says the Taliban have captured Logar province, just south of the capital, Kabul. Homa Ahmadi, a lawmaker form Logar, says that Taliban control the entire province, including its capital, and reached a district in the neighboring Kabul province on Saturday.
That puts the insurgents less than 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the nation's capital. The Taliban have also captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan less than three weeks before the United States is set to withdraw its last troops.
