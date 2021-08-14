Son, mother killed as bike crashes into pickup truck in UP's Chitrakoot

A woman and her son died on the Jhansi-Mirzapur national highway, when the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a pick-up truck in Mau police station area here, police said on Saturday.

According to Mau Station House Officer Gulab Tripathi, the accident took place on Friday around 8.30 pm, when the vehicle hit the motorcycle at a turn near Hatwa village.

The deceased have been identified as Kabule alias Kamta (40) and his mother Laungi Devi (65). Kabule's wife Rajkumari (36) too sustained injuries and has been sent to Prayagraj for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem, police said, adding that the truck has been seized and its driver arrested.

