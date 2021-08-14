Left Menu

Son, mother killed as bike crashes into pickup truck in UP's Chitrakoot

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 14-08-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 12:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her son died on the Jhansi-Mirzapur national highway, when the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a pick-up truck in Mau police station area here, police said on Saturday.

According to Mau Station House Officer Gulab Tripathi, the accident took place on Friday around 8.30 pm, when the vehicle hit the motorcycle at a turn near Hatwa village.

The deceased have been identified as Kabule alias Kamta (40) and his mother Laungi Devi (65). Kabule's wife Rajkumari (36) too sustained injuries and has been sent to Prayagraj for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem, police said, adding that the truck has been seized and its driver arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

