Left Menu

UP: 7-year-old rescued from kidnappers after brief exchange of fire in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:50 IST
UP: 7-year-old rescued from kidnappers after brief exchange of fire in Muzaffarnagar
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Police have rescued a seven-year-old boy, who was abducted in Almaspur village here six days ago by his cousin and two of his accomplices, after a gunfight in which both sides sustained bullet injuries, authorities said on Saturday.

Police rescued Vansh (7) last evening from a brick kiln located in the outskirts of the village, but not before it exchanged fire with the kidnappers, one of whom, Mohit, was the mastermind of the operation, along with two of his friends -- Deepak, and Sunil Kumar.

The three of them and two police officers, Harvinder and Sonu, were injured in the shootout.

According to New Mandi Police Station SHO Anil Kaparvan, police made their move on a tip-off that the child was being kept inside a brick kiln outside the village.

It then sent a team to rescue the child who was abducted six days ago while he was on his way to tuition classes.

A kidnapping ransom of Rs 10 lakh was demanded from Vansh's father Sonu by Mohit, who had abducted his young cousin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021