Three held for beating man suspecting him to be thief in north Delhi

Three men were held for allegedly beating a man after tying him to a pole in North Delhi's Burari Nagar area on suspicion of vehicle theft, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm on Tuesday in Sant Nagar area of Burari here, they said.

Police said they initiated an enquiry into the matter and registered a case after a purported video of the incident surfaced online in which a man is seen tied to a pole and being physically assaulted by some people. He was later let off by them after a warning.

A senior police officer said, ''No PCR call was received in connection with the incident but based on the video received, we initiated an enquiry into the matter the same day.'' ''Our teams went to the spot for further verification. Three of the men seen assaulting the man in the purported video were identified and detained in connection with the incident,'' he said.

''Those detained told police during enquiry that the victim was caught while he was trying to escape after stealing one of their rickshaws. They tied him to a pole and assaulted him infront of people but was let off later after warning him. Since there were incidents of theft in the past, they suspected him to be behind it,'' the officer said.

Police said they have not been able to identify the victim in the case and nor has he come forward to register a complaint in the matter yet.

A case was registered under sections 232 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the three men detained were released, they said.

