25-year-old balances hockey stick on right hand index finger for over 3 hour

Indians are bringing laurels for the country not only from the hockey astroturf but off it too.

A 25-year-old man in Odisha's Bolangir district attempted a Guinness World Record for balancing a hockey stick for the longest duration on his index finger of the right hand with a timing of 3 hours 22 minutes 22 seconds. Rajgopal Bhoi, a resident of Jamutjhola village under Turekela block, attempted the record at Hari Bhawan in the Kantabanji area on Thursday. There were timekeepers, judges, and witnesses as per the standard application guidelines of Guinness World Records.

Bolangir district sports officer Rajendra Badhei, Kantabanji police station inspector Satyajit Kandankel and sports personalities were present. The Guinness World record for the event is currently held by Himansu Gupta of Bengaluru for 2 hours 22 minutes.

Satyapir Pradhan, who organized the event said that there was no one from Guinness World Record. As per the ''Standard Application'' process, there was a team to observe the event. The entire event was recorded and sent to Guinness World Records. The team was chosen according to Guinness World Records guidelines, he said. He further said that the Guinness World Records will issue certificates only after verifying the event from the video recording.

Pradhan said Bhoi's attempt was praiseworthy as it required a lot of physical exercises, psychological strength, and determination. With proper scope and guidance, the youth of India can do wonders, he added.

