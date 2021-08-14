Left Menu

Vizhinjam Arms case: NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in TN, Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations spread across Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district of Kerala in the Vizhinjam arms case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 15:09 IST
Vizhinjam Arms case: NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in TN, Kerala
Reprsentative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations spread across Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district of Kerala in the Vizhinjam arms case. These raids were conducted at the premises of the accused and suspects involved in trafficking of arms, ammunition and narcotics from Iran and Pakistan to Srilanka, said the NIA in a statement.

The case was originally registered as on April 5 this year at Vizhinjam police station in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala under charges of Arms Act against six Sri Lankan nationals who were intercepted along with consignments of 300 kg heroin, 5 AK -47 and 1000 live rounds by Coast Guard during patrolling off Vizhinjam coast in the Arabian sea on March 18 this year. The NIA had re-registered the case as on May 1 this year under charges of Arms Act, 1959.

During the investigation, two more accused persons Suresh and Soundarajan were arrested by NIA on August 2 this year. During the searches, various incriminating documents including books relating to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam( LTTE), a proscribed terrorist organisation, seven digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, and tablets were seized.

"Further investigation in the case continues," the NIA further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021