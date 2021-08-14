Indian, Pakistani troops exchange sweets along LoC in Kashmir on Pak's I-Day
The Awam people has appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the LoC. These positive endeavours by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC, the official said.
- Country:
- India
Army personnel on Saturday greeted their Pakistani counterparts on their nation's Independence Day and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
The sweets were presented by the Indian Army personnel to their Pakistani counterparts at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point in The Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
''On August 14, the Indian Army as a warm gesture, presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan on their Independence Day displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC,'' an army official said.
He said over the years, India has continuously endeavoured to strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one across the spectrum to ensure peace and tranquility in the region. ''The Awam (people) has appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the LoC. These positive endeavours by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC,'' the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi asks people to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech
This Independence Day, #MoveForGood with 'Sunfeast India Move As One', Registrations open till 13 September 2021: Procam International
Searches carried out after suspected drone sighting near IB in Jammu
High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to resume physical hearing from August 2
BSF troops eliminate 2 Pakistani intruders in Punjab's Ferozepur