Explosive device detected in J-K’ Kishtwar, defused

An explosive device was detected by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, averting a major tragedy, officials said.

The explosive device was found during patrolling by security forces in the Kariya belt of the district, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was called and the device was defused safely, the officials said.

