Explosive device detected in J-K’ Kishtwar, defused

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 15:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
An explosive device was detected by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, averting a major tragedy, officials said.

The explosive device was found during patrolling by security forces in the Kariya belt of the district, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was called and the device was defused safely, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

