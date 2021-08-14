Explosive device detected in J-K’ Kishtwar, defused
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 15:30 IST
An explosive device was detected by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, averting a major tragedy, officials said.
The explosive device was found during patrolling by security forces in the Kariya belt of the district, they said.
A bomb disposal squad was called and the device was defused safely, the officials said.
