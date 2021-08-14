Pakistan: 3 militants, 1 soldier killed in shootout
Pakistani security forces killed three militants during a shootout on Saturday following a militant attack on a security patrol in the restive southwestern Balochistan province, the military said.In a brief statement, the military said there was an exchange of gunfire after militants opened fire on a security vehicle near Shahrig in the Loralai district.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistani security forces killed three militants during a shootout on Saturday following a militant attack on a security patrol in the restive southwestern Balochistan province, the military said.
In a brief statement, the military said there was an exchange of gunfire after militants opened fire on a security vehicle near Shahrig in the Loralai district. One soldier was also killed and two were wounded during the exchange. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Baloch separatist groups have often claimed such attacks in the recent past. Balochistan has been the scene of frequent militant attacks and a long-running insurgency by groups seeking independence for the mineral- and gas-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Loralai
- Shahrig
- Baloch
- Afghanistan
- Pakistani
- The Pakistani Taliban
- Iran
- Balochistan
ALSO READ
UN compound attacked in western Afghanistan, at least one guard killed
Pak, US discuss 'negotiated' political settlement in Afghanistan
UN headquarters attacked in western Afghanistan, at least one guard killed
UN headquarters attacked in western Afghanistan, at least one guard killed
We are contributing to peace-building efforts in Afghanistan: India at UNGA