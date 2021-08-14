Left Menu

Ambala: Two cops among four killed in road accident

Four persons, including two policemen, were crushed to death by a truck on the Ambala-Delhi national highway here on Saturday morning. The incident took place near Jaggi City Centre. Two police officials were standing near their police van and talking to two other victims when the truck hit their vehicle, police said.They were taken to the civil hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Updated: 14-08-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 15:42 IST
Ambala: Two cops among four killed in road accident
They were taken to the civil hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

They were taken to the civil hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The dead were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Naseeb Singh (52), Constable Balwindar Singh (28), Maneesh Kumar (30) and Pardeep Kumar (32).

