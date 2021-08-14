Centre announces President's Police Medals for CRPF Constable Kale posthumously, J-K Sub-Inspector Amardeep on eve of Independence Day

Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Head Constable Kale Sunil Dattatraya (posthumously), who lost his life during a terror attack in Pulwama last year, and Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Amardeep will be awarded President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) on Independence Day. The two security personnel are among 1,380 awardees to be honoured with the police medals.

Meanwhile, 20 ITBP personnel will be awarded gallantry medals for displaying bravery in skirmishes in Eastern Ladakh in May-June 2020, a statement said. Dattatraya lost his life during a terror attack on June 23 last year in Pulwama district. In the terror attack, two militants, Aijaz Ahmad Gani of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Owais Ahmad of Hizbul Mujahideen, were neutralised.

Of the total 1,380 Police medals, one PPMG each to J&K police and CRPF, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for 628 personnel, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 88 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) to 662 will be awarded. A total of 398 personnel will be awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region, 155 personnel for their gallant action in Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas and 27 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.

Among the personnel receiving gallantry awards 256 are from J&K Police, 151 are from CRPF, 23 from ITBP and 67 from Odisha Police, 25 from Maharashtra and 20 from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other states, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Meanwhile, a total of 23 Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) personnel were awarded gallantry medals. Of them, 20 were awarded PMG for bravery in skirmishes in Eastern Ladakh in May-June, 2020. This is the highest number of gallantry medals for ITBP awarded.

Eight personnel have been awarded the PMG for the gallant act, meticulous planning and tactical insightfulness and for defending the motherland in Galwan Nalla on June 15, 2020, six personnel have been awarded PMG for gallant action during a violent face-off on May 18, 2020, in Finger IV area and six personnel have been awarded PMG for their gallant action near Hot Springs in Ladakh on May 18, 2020. Besides, three persons have been awarded PMG for displaying courage, grit and determination in Anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

