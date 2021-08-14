Odisha man balances hockey stick on right index finger for over 3 hours

Indians are bringing laurels for the country not only from the hockey astroturf, but off it too.

A 25-year-old man in Odisha's Bolangir district attempted a Guinness World Record for balancing a hockey stick for the longest duration on his right index finger with a timing of 3 hours 22 minutes 22 seconds.

Rajgopal Bhoi, a resident of Jamutjhola village under Turekela block, attempted the record at Hari Bhawan in Kantabanji area on Thursday. There were timekeepers, judges and witnesses as per the standard application guidelines of the Guinness World Records.

Bolangir district sports officer Rajendra Badhei, Kantabanji police station inspector Satyajit Kandankel and sports personalities were present.

The Guinness World Record for the event is currently held by Himansu Gupta of Bengaluru for 2 hours 22 minutes.

Satyapir Pradhan, who organised the event, said that there was no one from Guinness World Record authorities. As per the standard application guidelines, there was a team to observe the event. The entire event was recorded and sent to them. The team was chosen according to Guinness World Records guidelines, he said.

He further said that the Guinness World Records will issue a certificate only after verifying the event from the video recording.

Pradhan said Bhoi's attempt was praiseworthy as it required a lot of physical exercise, psychological strength and determination.

With proper scope and guidance, the youth of India can do wonders, he added.

