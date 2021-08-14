Left Menu

Man sets self, woman on fire inside car for rejecting marriage proposal

A 23-year-old man allegedly set himself and the woman whom he loved on fire inside a car after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said on Saturday.According to police, Srinivas 23 and Kanchana 22 were found charred to death inside the burnt car outside Mamballi village near here yesterday.A case of murder has been registered at the Agara-Mamballi police station.Police suspect that the car was set ablaze after petrol was sprinkled inside, killing both of them instantaneously.The two were classmates.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 17:22 IST
Man sets self, woman on fire inside car for rejecting marriage proposal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man allegedly set himself and the woman whom he loved on fire inside a car after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Srinivas (23) and Kanchana (22) were found charred to death inside the burnt car outside Mamballi village near here yesterday.

A case of murder has been registered at the Agara-Mamballi police station.

Police suspect that the car was set ablaze after petrol was sprinkled inside, killing both of them instantaneously.

The two were classmates. Kanchana worked as a nurse in a government hospital while Srinivas was a cab driver. He had proposed to her several times but she rejected it every time, police said.

On Friday, Srinivas offered to drop her in the village and took her in the car, they said, adding that he had attempted suicide three months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021