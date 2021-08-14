Man sets self, woman on fire inside car for rejecting marriage proposal

A 23-year-old man allegedly set himself and the woman whom he loved on fire inside a car after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Srinivas (23) and Kanchana (22) were found charred to death inside the burnt car outside Mamballi village near here yesterday.

Advertisement

A case of murder has been registered at the Agara-Mamballi police station.

Police suspect that the car was set ablaze after petrol was sprinkled inside, killing both of them instantaneously.

The two were classmates. Kanchana worked as a nurse in a government hospital while Srinivas was a cab driver. He had proposed to her several times but she rejected it every time, police said.

On Friday, Srinivas offered to drop her in the village and took her in the car, they said, adding that he had attempted suicide three months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)