Independence Day: Security tightened across Mumbai, police on general alert

Security across Mumbai has been tightened and the entire metropolitan force, including all police stations and other units, has been issued a general alert in view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday, officials said.

Important sites like Mantralaya, the state's secretariat, where flag-hoisting events will be held are being guarded by police personnel along with teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), while specialised units are frisking people as part of anti-sabotage measures, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday.

Police stations have been told to enforce static deployment as well as patrolling, with local anti-terror cell units and beat personnel being tasked with gathering intelligence to avert any untoward incident, he added.

Night patrols and 'good morning' squads, besides units of the Special Branch, Crime Branch, Protection and Security Branch along with Quick Response Team commandos are all part of an elaborate security blanket across the metropolis to maintain law and order, officials said.

An 'all out' operation was conducted through the night of Friday till the early hours of Saturday in the presence of senior personnel like the commissioner, joint commissioners, zonal deputy commissioners etc and nakabandi, combing operations and other law and order manoeuvres were carried out, they added.

