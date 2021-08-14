Left Menu

Gujarat govt appeals slaughterhouses to remain shut during Jain festival

In view of this, the state government has urged all slaughterhouses located in municipalities and municipal corporation areas to remain shut, an official statement said.Paryushan is the most important annual holy event for Jains marked by fasting, prayer and meditation.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 17:59 IST
Gujarat govt appeals slaughterhouses to remain shut during Jain festival
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has urged slaughterhouses to remain closed in cities and towns during the Jain festival of Paryushan beginning September 3.

Every year, abattoirs are asked to not kill animals during the nine-day Paryushan festival.

''People of Gujarat will celebrate Paryushan festival from September 3 to 10. In view of this, the state government has urged all slaughterhouses located in municipalities and municipal corporation areas to remain shut,'' an official statement said.

Paryushan is the most important annual holy event for Jains marked by fasting, prayer, and meditation. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani belongs to the Jain community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021