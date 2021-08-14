Left Menu

BSF organises inter sector platoon weapon shooting competition in Srinagar

Border Security Force (BSF) organised a four-day platoon weapon shooting Competition inter-sector wise. The competition was organized between August 10 to 14. This platform provides ample opportunity for BSF shooters to showcase their shooting skills.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 18:05 IST
BSF organises inter sector platoon weapon shooting competition in Srinagar
BSF organises Inter sector platoon weapon shooting competition in Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) organised a four-day platoon weapon shooting Competition inter-sector wise. The competition was organized between August 10 to 14. This platform provides ample opportunity for BSF shooters to showcase their shooting skills. Officers from the Srinagar sector, Baramulla sector, Kupwara sector, Bandipora sector took part in this competition and got honoured with Gold, Silver, Bronze medals.

Subedar Amin Chand said, "These types of competition provide a sense of teamwork in the soldiers and it also boosts their confidence. Keeping this in mind, we try to organise these types of competitions from time to time." Dr Rajesh Mishra Inspector General of BSF Kashmir honoured the winners of the competition with medals.

Inspector General of BSF while talking said, "This competition was organized for the soldiers to showcase and polish their skills. It was a good initiative by BSF to honour the skills and valours of soldiers." "We are alert ahead of independence day on LC to stop the infiltration from Pakistan side and will try our best to not let any unwanted circumstances occur," he further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021