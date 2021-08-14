Left Menu

Labour Min conducts polls of solar bargaining agent in Konkan Railway Corp

The elections were conducted by the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner Central for deciding sole bargaining agent on behalf of workmen in the establishment of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, on August 4, 2021 and August 5, 2021 followed by counting on August 6, 2021, a statement said.The process was initiated on the request of KRCL management so that smooth industrial relation in the establishment may be ensured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 18:09 IST
Labour Min conducts polls of solar bargaining agent in Konkan Railway Corp
  • Country:
  • India

The Labour and Employment Ministry on Saturday said it conducted elections for sole bargaining agent in Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, earlier this month during the pandemic. The elections were conducted by the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) for deciding sole bargaining agent on behalf of workmen in the establishment of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, on August 4, 2021 and August 5, 2021 followed by counting on August 6, 2021, a statement said.

The process was initiated on the request of KRCL management so that smooth industrial relation in the establishment may be ensured. The smooth conduct of the election during this testing time of pandemic and heaviest rainy season became possible due to detailed planning and excellent execution of the same by Returning officer & Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (central) Mumbai and his team and prompt cooperation by KRCL Management in arranging the logistics etc, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021