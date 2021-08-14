Left Menu

Security up ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Punjab, Haryana

A high alert has already been sounded in Punjab in the wake of the recovery of an improvised explosive device IED and hand grenades from Amritsar, where Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead the state-level celebrations on Sunday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 18:22 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
Security personnel intensified checking and took out flag marches ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Punjab and Haryana, said officials on Saturday.

Security has also been stepped up in Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states. A high alert has already been sounded in Punjab in the wake of the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) and hand grenades from Amritsar, where Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead the state-level celebrations on Sunday. Police and security personnel intensified checking of vehicles in the two states and the UT, especially at inter-state borders and bus stands. They also took out flag marches, the officials said.

The security has also been tightened at places where governors and ministers will hoist the Tricolour while CCTV cameras have been installed near vulnerable points. A high alert has been sounded in Punjab following the recovery of an improvised explosive device concealed in a tiffin box along with five hand grenades and 100 rounds of 9 mm pistol a few days ago from an Amritsar village. A hand grenade was also recovered by police from the Ranjit Avenue area in Amritsar on Friday. "Elaborate security arrangements have been made for peaceful celebrations of Independence Day," said Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill on Saturday. As many as 5,000 security personnel have been deployed in Amritsar. Multi-layer security has been put up around the venue where the Punjab CM will lead the state-level celebrations. Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore will hoist the national flag at Chandigarh.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the Tricolour in Gurgaon.

The 'At Home' programme will be organised in Gurgaon later on Sunday evening. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist the national flag at Faridabad.

