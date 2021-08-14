US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Homeland Security warns fresh COVID-19 restrictions could spark violent attacks; Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Alaska peninsula - EMSC and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Homeland Security warns fresh COVID-19 restrictions could spark violent attacks

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, said violent extremists could view the reimposition of COVID-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks. The new DHS bulletin also warned of the risk of "targeted violence" around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington and around religious holidays.

Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Alaska peninsula - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck the Alaska peninsula, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=1023362 on Saturday. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

Mississippi hospital puts beds in parking garage to cope with COVID-19 surge

The crush of new COVID-19 infections in Mississippi has become so dire that the state has turned to efforts reminiscent of the earliest days of the U.S. pandemic, when a field hospital was set up in New York's Central Park and a medical ship was moored in the Hudson River. With an overload of coronavirus patients and a shortage of healthcare workers in the state, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) opened up a 20-bed field hospital in its parking garage on Friday morning.

Moderate U.S. House Democrats add to division over Biden agenda

Nine moderate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives threatened on Friday to withhold support for a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that is one of President Joe Biden's top priorities until a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan is signed into law. In the latest sign of division among Democrats over the path forward for Biden's agenda, the lawmakers led by Representative Josh Gottheimer told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter that they would not vote for the measure when the House reconvenes to consider it later this month unless the infrastructure bill moved first.

New York Assembly will not seek to impeach Cuomo after he resigns

Lawmakers in the New York Assembly will suspend their impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo in light of his promise to step down from office over sexual harassment complaints, Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement on Friday. The Assembly, controlled by Cuomo's fellow Democrats, opened the impeachment investigation in March after at least two women who formerly worked for the governor went public with complaints that Cuomo had sexually harassed them. The decision means that Cuomo will not face the prospect of a ban from seeking elected office again in New York.

U.S. judge leaves CDC COVID-19 eviction moratorium in place

A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a bid to block a residential eviction moratorium put in place last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), despite raising questions about the new order's legality. The decision by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on procedural grounds is a win for the Biden administration. She said the realtor groups that sued must go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to challenge the new 60-day CDC moratorium set to expire on Oct. 3.

Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to dismiss sex trafficking indictment, despite Cosby claim

A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's bid to dismiss her sex-trafficking indictment, which the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein claimed was justified by the recent overturning of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said she was not bound by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's June 30 decision to free https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bill-cosbys-sexual-assault-conviction-is-overturned-2021-06-30 Cosby, and that Maxwell had not been promised she would not be prosecuted, as the Pennsylvania court said Cosby had.

California DOJ drops criminal charges against utility over role in igniting 2018 fire

The California Department of Justice (CADOJ) said it will drop criminal charges against Southern California Edison after probing the utility company's role in igniting the 2018 Woolsey wildfire in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. The Woolsey fire burned 96,949 acres of land, destroyed 1,643 structures, killed three Californians, and prompted the evacuation of more than 295,000 people.

U.S. immigration advocates blast 'cruel' Biden policies on asylum

Immigration advocates criticized President Joe Biden's asylum policies on Friday, saying expulsions of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and other deterrent measures were "cruel, unlawful and ineffective." In a letter https://welcomewithdignity.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Joint-Letter-to-President-Biden-on-Expulsion-Flights-to-Southern-Mexico-and-Forthcoming-Changes-to-Asylum-Processing_8132021.pdf to Biden and top officials, more than 100 organizations urged the Democratic president to restore the ability of all migrants to claim asylum in the United States and eschew any new policies that limit asylum access.

U.S. authorizes third shot of COVID-19 vaccines for the immunocompromised

U.S regulators authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc-BioNTech and Moderna Inc on Friday for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-additional-vaccine-dose-certain-immunocompromised its emergency use authorization for both vaccines on Thursday, paving the way for people who have had an organ transplant, or those with a similar level of weakened immune system, to get an extra dose of the same shot they have initially received.

