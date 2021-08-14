Left Menu

Crime Branch takes over probe into death of Odisha forest official

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 18:48 IST
The crime branch of the Odisha Police said on Saturday that it has taken over the probe into the unnatural death of a forest official in Gajapati district last month.

Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, who was the assistant conservator of forest (ACF) in Paralakhemundi, succumbed to burn injuries on July 13 after an apparent fire mishap at his residential quarters.

Suspecting foul play, Mohapatra’s family members filed a complaint, naming his wife Bidyabharti Panda and Gajapati Divisional Forest Officer Sangram Keshari Behera, but the police have not been able to crack the case.

''On the orders of (the) DGP, Crime Branch has taken over the probe of the death case of ACF in Parlakhumundi, Gajapati,'' it tweeted.

The crime branch added that a three-member team, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyana Ranjan Mishra, would investigate the case from all possible angles, with help from forensic experts.

