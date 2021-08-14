Delhi cop suspended for abusing junior while drunk

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 18:50 IST
A Delhi Police officer was suspended on Saturday for allegedly hurling abuses at a junior colleague under the influence of alcohol while on duty, officials said.

The incident took place early on Saturday, when the Station House Officer (SHO) of Vijay Vihar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Rohini district, phoned and hurled abuses at a Sub-Inspector (SI), who was on an emergency duty, they said.

Later, the SI made a call to Police Control Room (PCR) and threatened to kill himself if appropriate action was not taken against the accused officer, they added.

“A PCR call was received at 1 am informing that SI was performing emergency duty and the SHO abused him in a drunken condition. The SI also stated that if appropriate action was not taken he would commit suicide,” a senior police officer said.

The SHO had left the police station without making a general diary entry though he had taken permission over telephone to rest around midnight, he said.

After receiving complaint regarding the incident, ACP Prashant Vihar reached the police station to confirm the detail.

When the SHO was asked to visit the police station, he refused to return, the official said.

The SHO has previously also been warned of action against misconduct and poor performance, police said, adding 10 liquor bottles were recovered from his room.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said: “The concerned SHO has been placed under suspension and sent to district lines.” PTI AMP VN MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

