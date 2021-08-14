K'taka CM does not want zero traffic rule for himself
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has decided to not imply Zero traffic rules for his city travel in Bengaluru. Earlier, the Chief Minister along with his ministers were getting zero traffic to avoid traffic congestion during their travel in the city. However, to break away with this rule, Karnataka CM Bommai decided to not imply zero traffic on his travel.
As per an official statement by the Chief Minister's office, CM Bommai ordered to not provide him 'zero traffic' for his city travel in Bengaluru. On a similar note, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an order mentioning that the signal will be free (green light) when ministers travel and also allow the ambulance to move during their travel.
Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had also denied that he doesn't want this zero traffic system rule for himself. (ANI)
