Let's work together to achieve constitutional ideals: VP Naidu's message on I-Day eve

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Independence Day, saying they have to work together to achieve the noble constitutional ideals of securing justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for all citizens.

''As we enter the 75th year of independence, we should recall the countless, valiant sacrifices of our founding leaders who won India freedom and resolve to strive towards building the nation of their dreams,'' he said.

Advertisement

''On this momentous occasion, let us also remember that the progress and well-being of our nation impinge on delivering the benefits of development and ensuring the dignity of life to each and every individual in our country. This is the foundational belief behind our civilizational value of 'share and care','' the Vice President said.

Naidu said ''we must work together to achieve the noble constitutional ideals of securing for all our citizens - justice, liberty, equality and fraternity''.

''On this joyous occasion of Independence Day, let us once again solemnly resolve to dedicate ourselves to rediscovering our inner strengths, to realising the enormous potential of our people, and to give India its rightful place in the comity of nations,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)