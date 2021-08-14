Left Menu

Wanted Maoist ultra arrested in Jharkhand

The police on Saturday arrested an active member of the proscribed CPIMaoist, who was wanted in 11 Naxal related cases, from Jharkhands Gumla district. Following a tip-off that he would reach there to meet his wife, the police laid a trap and nabbed him.

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 14-08-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 19:39 IST
The police on Saturday arrested an active member of the proscribed CPI(Maoist), who was wanted in 11 Naxal related cases, from Jharkhand's Gumla district. Police said that five detonators and a knife were seized from Guddu Oraon alias Sukhram Oraon after the arrest from his in-law's place at a village under Bishunpur police station. Following a tip-off that he would reach there to meet his wife, the police laid a trap and nabbed him. Oraon is a member of the squad of Maoist commander Ravindra Ganju, which operates in Latehar, Lohardaga and Gumla districts of Jharkhand, police said.

