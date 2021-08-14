Left Menu

MP: 2 prison guards arrested for raping inmate's wife

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 14-08-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 19:41 IST
MP: 2 prison guards arrested for raping inmate's wife
  • Country:
  • India

Two prison guards have been arrested for allegedly raping and threatening the wife of an inmate of Narsinghgarh sub jail in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The two were held on Friday after the wife of the inmate, a resident of Hoshangabad who has been lodged in the sub jail for the past four years in a fake Indian currency note (FICN) case, filed a complaint, said Narsinghgarh police station in charge Ravindra Chavaria.

The woman has said the incident took place on May 1 when she went to meet her husband, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021