Maha: Teenage girl raped by two men; one held

The incident occurred in Kandari Khurd village in Badnapur tehsil on Friday evening when the girl was headed to meet her friend riding a two-wheeler. He said the girl was spotted lying in an unconscious state by some villagers who in turn informed the police.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 14-08-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 19:42 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Jalna district of Maharashtra while his friend is on the run, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Kandari Khurd village in Badnapur tehsil on Friday evening when the girl was headed to meet her friend riding a two-wheeler. ''The accused duo waylaid the girl and dragged her to an orange orchard where they took turns to rape her. They also shot a video of the act,'' Badnapur police station house officer Shivaji Bantewad said. He said the girl was spotted lying in an unconscious state by some villagers who in turn informed the police. Police have recovered the mobile phone handset used in the crime and registered a case under the Indian Penal Code section for gang rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

