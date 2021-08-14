Mumbai court denies pre-arrest bail plea of man accused of showing TV, OTT content illegally

A court here has denied pre-arrest bail to a man accused of allegedly showing content from OTT and television channels in an unauthorised manner.

Additional sessions judge U M Padwad on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Sunil Badlani, and the detailed order was made available on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, Badlani had allegedly illegally shown the contents of Colours' regional channels, MTV, Nick, other contents of the OTT platforms such as Voot Select and cricket matches to people at lower rates.

The accused allegedly transferred subscription to another accused on his cryptocurrency account and got commission for the same, it was stated.

The court noted that the material evidence showed that the accused had played an ''active role'' in forwarding signals/links to users despite knowing the same to be unauthorised.

The judge further stated that although the accused has claimed that he had undergone angioplasty and was diabetic, it could not be a ground to spare him from facing interrogation.

