NIA officials awarded police medals on Independence Day

Recognising their outstanding contribution to the service of the nation, an NIA official has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and two officials of the premier investigation agency have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the police medals on the occasion of Independence Day.

Anil Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the NIA, has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while Inspector Neeraj Sharma and Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Walia have both been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service, a statement said.

Vidhi Kumar Birdi, presently DIG, NIA, has received a third bar to Police Medal for Gallantry for his outstanding contribution in fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 12, five NIA officials were awarded Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation on Independence Day 2021.

Anurag Kumar, the then chief investigation officer of the ISIS conspiracy case, has been awarded the Union Home Minister's Medal for excellence in the investigation for the outstanding probe culminating into the conviction of 17 ISIS accused.

Amit Singh, SP, NIA has also received the medal for excellent investigation in the IED blast at Dantewada, Chhattisgarh which killed MLA Bhima Mandavi.

Rakesh Balwal, SP, NIA, who investigated and charge-sheeted the Pulwama attack case, Inspector Neeraj Sharma, an assistant investigation officer of the Pulwama attack case, and Kanchan Mitra, DySP, NIA, a chief investigation officer of the Burdwan blast case, have also received Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

