St Jacinto Islanders, Goa Naval Area jointly hoist flag as part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

A team of Goa Naval area and Islanders amicably participated in National Flag hoisting at St Jacinto Island here on Saturday. The islanders also sang the National Anthem along with the Naval team during the event.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 14-08-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 20:20 IST
Flag Hoisted at Jacinto Island as Part of 'Azadi ka Amrit M. Image Credit: ANI
A team of Goa Naval area and Islanders amicably participated in National Flag hoisting at St Jacinto Island here on Saturday. The islanders also sang the National Anthem along with the Naval team during the event. Earlier on Thursday, the unfurling of the National Flag by a team from Goa Naval Area as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' was cancelled in St. Jacinto Island of Goa after the residents objected to it.

As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the Ministry of Defence has planned the unfurling of the National Flag in Islands across the nation between 13 and 15 Aug 2021 Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant called the objections by some residents of St Jacinto Island in South Goa "unfortunate and shameful" which led to the cancellation of the proposed flag hoisting ceremony by the Indian Navy.

The CM has requested the Indian Navy to go ahead with their original plan and has assured full cooperation of the Goa Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

