Left Menu

Case against two persons for pocketing land acquisition compensation of Rs 7.7 cr of trust

The First Information Report was registered on Friday on the complaint filed by regional Waqf officer Khusro Khan and no arrest has been made yet, said a police official.According to the complaint, two residents of Yerwada area pretended to be president and secretary, respectively, of the Tabut Inam Endowment Trust which is registered with the Wakf Board and claimed compensation against land acquisition.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-08-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 20:28 IST
Case against two persons for pocketing land acquisition compensation of Rs 7.7 cr of trust
  • Country:
  • India

Pune city police has registered a case of cheating against two men for allegedly pretending to be office-bearers of a Muslim religious trust and misappropriating compensation of Rs 7.76 crore sanctioned by the Maharashtra government for acquisition of its land. The First Information Report was registered on Friday on the complaint filed by regional Waqf officer Khusro Khan and no arrest has been made yet, said a police official.

According to the complaint, two residents of Yerwada area pretended to be president and secretary, respectively, of the Tabut Inam Endowment Trust (which is registered with the Wakf Board) and claimed compensation against land acquisition. The accused submitted forged documents including an NOC of the Waqf Board and claimed a demand draft of Rs 7,76,98,250 which was deposited in a personal account, said sub-inspector Tukaram Fad of Bundgarden Police Station.

A part of the land owned by the Mulshi-based trust had been acquired by the state government for the Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park phase IV.

When the trust failed to get compensation, it contacted the Waqf Board, following which the misappropriation came to light, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, state minority development minister Nawab Malik told reporters that the government will take strict measures to prevent such frauds and malpractices in institutions registered with the Waqf Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021