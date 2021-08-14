Case against two persons for pocketing land acquisition compensation of Rs 7.7 cr of trust

Pune city police has registered a case of cheating against two men for allegedly pretending to be office-bearers of a Muslim religious trust and misappropriating compensation of Rs 7.76 crore sanctioned by the Maharashtra government for acquisition of its land. The First Information Report was registered on Friday on the complaint filed by regional Waqf officer Khusro Khan and no arrest has been made yet, said a police official.

According to the complaint, two residents of Yerwada area pretended to be president and secretary, respectively, of the Tabut Inam Endowment Trust (which is registered with the Wakf Board) and claimed compensation against land acquisition. The accused submitted forged documents including an NOC of the Waqf Board and claimed a demand draft of Rs 7,76,98,250 which was deposited in a personal account, said sub-inspector Tukaram Fad of Bundgarden Police Station.

A part of the land owned by the Mulshi-based trust had been acquired by the state government for the Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park phase IV.

When the trust failed to get compensation, it contacted the Waqf Board, following which the misappropriation came to light, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, state minority development minister Nawab Malik told reporters that the government will take strict measures to prevent such frauds and malpractices in institutions registered with the Waqf Board.

