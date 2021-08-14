Left Menu

ASI injured as car driver tries to run over him in Patiala

An assistant sub-inspector was injured when a car driver tried to run over him during a checking ahead of Independence Day in Patiala, said police.In a video that surfaced on social media, ASI Suba Singh can be seen dragged for some distance.The right leg of the ASI was fractured when it came under the cars wheel.The incident took place in the Leela Bhawan area of Patiala.The ASI had stopped the car for checking.The mischievous element dragged him for some distance.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 20:38 IST
An assistant sub-inspector was injured when a car driver tried to run over him during a checking ahead of Independence Day in Patiala, said police.

In a video that surfaced on social media, ASI Suba Singh can be seen dragged for some distance.

The right leg of the ASI was fractured when it came under the car's wheel.

The incident took place in the Leela Bhawan area of Patiala.

The ASI had stopped the car for checking.

“The mischievous element dragged him for some distance. The ASI's leg was fractured,” a police official told reporters in Patiala.

The police official said they have traced the vehicle, which had a Haryana registration number.

An FIR under Section 307 of the IPC will be lodged in this case, he said. Later, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in a tweet said,“Strict action has already been initiated and FIR under Section 307 has been registered. Have asked the @DGPPunjabPolice to immediately identify the culprits and bring them to book. Relieved to know that the ASI Suba Singh is safe.” PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

