Left Menu

Union Health Minister to visit Kerala on Aug 16 to review Covid-19 situation in state

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Kerala on August 16 to review the Covid-19 situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 21:02 IST
Union Health Minister to visit Kerala on Aug 16 to review Covid-19 situation in state
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Kerala on August 16 to review the Covid-19 situation. According to the revised visit plan shared by the Union Health Ministry, Union Health Minister will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala and State Health Minister Veena George.

Mandaviya will be accompanied by the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other officials of the Health Ministry, informed the sources. Kerala is reporting more than half of the total Covid-19 cases in India.

Kerala Health Minister, Veena George reacted to the COVID situation in the state saying, "We have requested for more vaccines. Even though cases are higher than last week, hospitals and ICU occupancy are comparatively less in the count. That shows that the virus situation is not in panic mode. We are taking all possible measures to control the virus." According to the latest data given by the Union Ministry of Health, 35,743 patients have been recovered during the last 24 hours and India reported 38,667 new cases in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 2.05 per cent. Daily positivity rate at 1.73 per cent; less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and in view of approaching festivals, Kerala government had decided to implement new guidelines from Wednesday and enforce "special intensified stringent" lockdown restrictions in the panchayats or urban wards wherein the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 8. The government has also decided that all senior citizens above 60 years of age who have not received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine shall be vaccinated before August 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
4
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021