Left Menu

German army prepares to get local helpers out of Afghanistan

"We can't watch them any longer being threatened by the Taliban and fundamentalists." Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of the SPD said on Friday that Germany would bring forward charter flights originally planned for the end of August to evacuate non-essential embassy staff in Kabul as well as Afghan helpers.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 21:38 IST
German army prepares to get local helpers out of Afghanistan

Germany's army is preparing to get embassy staff in Kabul as well as Afghan helpers out of Afghanistan as Taliban fighters take over more parts of the country, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

"It's now our top priority that we bring those worthy of our protection to Germany," defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement, adding that the operation would be mandated by parliament. Bundeswehr forces were ready and would be deployed as soon as possible.

Germany's conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, Armin Laschet, earlier said the foreign ministry, led by centre-left coalition partner SPD, had been too hesitant to put forward a new parliamentary motion for a Bundeswehr mandate to evacuate local helpers. He called on the foreign ministry to quickly authorise the army to assist in the departure.

"The Bundeswehr have to save these people. That's the moral obligation after everything they have done for us," Laschet said at an event in the city of Giessen. "We can't watch them any longer being threatened by the Taliban and fundamentalists."

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of the SPD said on Friday that Germany would bring forward charter flights originally planned for the end of August to evacuate non-essential embassy staff in Kabul as well as Afghan helpers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
4
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021