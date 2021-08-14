Left Menu

CRPF jawan injured as militants hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 21:40 IST
CRPF jawan injured as militants hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF jawan was injured after militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party here on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred at 8.55 pm at Sanat Nagar Chowk here, they said.

A CRPF jawan was injured in the explosion. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officials said.

In a similar incident, militants had targeted a security forces party in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, injuring a CRPF head constable and two civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
4
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021